Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, FLXS has returned 72.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.7%. This shows that Flexsteel Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.4%.
Over the past three months, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved +14.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Flexsteel Industries and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series An as they attempt to continue their solid performance.