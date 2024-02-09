We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Antero (AR) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 14, after the closing bell.
The independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same twice. This is depicted in the graph below.
Antero Resources Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Antero Resources Corporation price-eps-surprise | Antero Resources Corporation Quote
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit of 22 cents has witnessed one downward movement over the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a significant decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $1.2 billion indicates a 44.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot Henry Hub natural gas prices per million Btu in October, November and December were $2.98, $2.71 and $2.52, respectively, down from $5.66, $5.45 and $5.53 a year ago.
We expect the company, having a strong footprint in the prolific Appalachian Basin, to produce 8.2% year-over-year higher natural gas equivalent volumes.
Thus, although lower commodity prices are likely to have hurt Antero Resources’ bottom line, higher production may have nullified the negative partially.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Antero Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: AR’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are three firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Western Midstream Partners LP (WES - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The partnership is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WES’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the year-ago figure.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Cheniere Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share.
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and is a Zacks #1 Ranked player at present.
ET is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Transfer’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.