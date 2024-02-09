We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackLine (BL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Blackline (BL - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.
The company expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues between $153 million and $155 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at $154.24 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.21%.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.
Blackline’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.41%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
BlackLine’s performance is likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Data Interconnect, which has bolstered its product offerings and expanded its market reach.
Growing momentum in new logo additions is expected to have benefited the company's mid-market business during the to-be-reported quarter.
BlackLine's partnerships with consulting firms, channel partners, and technology providers like SAP and Microsoft are expected to have contributed to the success of large deals and expansion wins.
Additionally, increasing demand for BlackLine's accounts receivable automation solutions resulted in a growing clientele. This is likely to have bolstered the company's top-line growth in the quarter under review.
However, macroeconomic headwinds and the lower cross-sell activity are expected to have hurt BlackLine's top-line growth in the near term.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Blackline currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shopify is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. SHOP’s shares have gained 12.8% in the year-to-date period.
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Twilio is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have declined 7.3% in the year-to-date period.
Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Airbnb is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. ABNB’s shares have gained 10.6% in the year-to-date period.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.