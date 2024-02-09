Lattice (LSCC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lattice Semiconductor ( LSCC Quick Quote LSCC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 12. For the fourth quarter, LSCC expects revenues between $166 million and $186 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $176.3 million, indicating growth of 0.17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 45 cents, indicating an 8.16% fall from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days. Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 1.99%. Factors at Play
Strong customer momentum on the back of a robust product portfolio and design wins is likely to have benefited Lattice Semiconductor’s performance during the fourth quarter.
Growing momentum across multiple applications such as industrial, automation and robotics, advanced driver-assistance systems and infotainment systems is expected to have bolstered the company’s presence in the industrial and automotive markets during the quarter under review. Expanding portfolio of general purpose and AI-optimized data center servers is expected to have been a major growth driver for the company in the computing end market during the fourth quarter. Solid momentum of the Lattice Avant platform is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter. However, softening demand in the communication market, specifically in 5G telecom infrastructure, is expected to have negatively impacted the top-line growth in the quarter under review. Weakening demand across industrial and automotive customers in Asia and Europe is likely to have been another negative. Further, macroeconomic uncertainties might have been a concern for the company. What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Shopify is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s earnings is pinned at 31 cents per share, suggesting growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 7 cents per share. Twilio ( TWLO Quick Quote TWLO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents per share. Airbnb ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Airbnb is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 43.8% from the prior-year quarter. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
