We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PBYI vs. AMGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Puma Biotech (PBYI - Free Report) and Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Puma Biotech is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Amgen has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PBYI has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
PBYI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.89, while AMGN has a forward P/E of 15.12. We also note that PBYI has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78.
Another notable valuation metric for PBYI is its P/B ratio of 6.64. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMGN has a P/B of 25.32.
These metrics, and several others, help PBYI earn a Value grade of A, while AMGN has been given a Value grade of C.
PBYI stands above AMGN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PBYI is the superior value option right now.