Curious about LTC (LTC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from LTC Properties (LTC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating a decline of 4.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $32.63 million, representing a decrease of 6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific LTC metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income' of $31.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interest income from mortgage loans' to come in at $14.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $7.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
LTC shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LTC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>