Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $265.47 million, declining 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walker & Dunlop metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Property sales broker fees' will reach $12.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -38.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income' to reach $42.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +62.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Servicing fees' stands at $80.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.


