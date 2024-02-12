We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Genuine Parts (GPC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.63 billion, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Genuine Parts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Automotive' to come in at $3.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial' should come in at $2.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Industrial' will reach $248.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $230.31 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Automotive' to reach $299.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $295.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Genuine Parts here>>>
Over the past month, Genuine Parts shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>