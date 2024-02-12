We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines (BPMC - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $2.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $67.28 million, exhibiting an increase of 73.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Blueprint Medicines metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product revenue, net' will reach $64.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +116.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Collaboration and License Revenue' at $3.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -65.6% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product revenue, net- AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT' to come in at $64.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +114.8%.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines have experienced a change of -7.7% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BPMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.