Curious about Ingersoll (IR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ingersoll metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' of $316.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' to reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' will reach $96.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' reaching $411.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $360.60 million.

Over the past month, Ingersoll shares have recorded returns of +11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


