We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $131.7 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SITE CENTERS CORP. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Recoveries' to reach $33.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $131.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Minimum rents' will reach $90.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income- Ground lease minimum rents' to come in at $6.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $48.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SITE CENTERS CORP. here>>>
Over the past month, SITE CENTERS CORP. shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SITC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>