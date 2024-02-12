Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curious about SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $131.7 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SITE CENTERS CORP. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Recoveries' to reach $33.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $131.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Minimum rents' will reach $90.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income- Ground lease minimum rents' to come in at $6.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $48.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for SITE CENTERS CORP. here>>>

Over the past month, SITE CENTERS CORP. shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SITC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


