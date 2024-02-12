We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Pegasystems (PEGA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $428.76 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pegasystems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Consulting' to reach $58.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription services' to come in at $210.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pega Cloud' of $132.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription license' reaching $148.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.
