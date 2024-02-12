We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Alliant Energy (LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15 after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.13% in the last quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the capital expenditure and financing plans, and lower operating and maintenance costs. The company expects strong earnings growth from investments in Wisconsin and Iowa solar projects, which may have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.
However, higher interest and depreciation expenses may have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNT’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 19.57%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $1.25 billion, suggesting an increase of 18.15% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LNT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: LNT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
