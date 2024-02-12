Back to top

K12 (LRN) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

K12 (LRN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LRN broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, LRN has gained 6.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at LRN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LRN for more gains in the near future.


