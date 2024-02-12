We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Acushnet (GOLF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Acushnet is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acushnet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GOLF has moved about 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.8% on average. This means that Acushnet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Honest (HNST - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.9% year-to-date.
In Honest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acushnet belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that GOLF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Honest belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -3.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acushnet and Honest as they could maintain their solid performance.