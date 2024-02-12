We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1072 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 35.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ACET has returned 73% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.4%. As we can see, Adicet Bio, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.9% year-to-date.
In Adma Biologics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 36.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Adicet Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 520 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so ACET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adicet Bio, Inc. and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.