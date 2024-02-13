We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SKFRY vs. ESAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication sector might want to consider either AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) or Esab (ESAB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both AB SKF and Esab have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
SKFRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.72, while ESAB has a forward P/E of 18.73. We also note that SKFRY has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ESAB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59.
Another notable valuation metric for SKFRY is its P/B ratio of 1.69. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ESAB has a P/B of 3.53.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SKFRY's Value grade of A and ESAB's Value grade of C.
Both SKFRY and ESAB are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SKFRY is the superior value option right now.