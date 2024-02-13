We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $2.24 billion, suggesting a 23.44% increase year over year.
The consensus mark for loss is estimated to be 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. DASH reported a loss of 63 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.45%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:
Factors to Consider
DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.
In third-quarter 2023, Marketplace GOV increased 24% year over year to $16.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $17.24 billion, indicating 19.3% year-over-year growth.
Increasing monthly active users with strong contributions from domestic and international markets is expected to have aided top-line growth.
DoorDash has expanded its partner network with the addition of Eataly, El Super and Fiesta Mart, broadening the reach of on-demand grocery delivery across multiple regions. This is expected to have benefited total orders.
In the third quarter of 2023, total orders increased 24% year over year to $543 million. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter total orders stands at $562 million, suggesting 20.3% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
