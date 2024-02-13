Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Read MoreHide Full Article

DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $2.24 billion, suggesting a 23.44% increase year over year.

The consensus mark for loss is estimated to be 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. DASH reported a loss of 63 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.45%, on average.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Consider

DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.

In third-quarter 2023, Marketplace GOV increased 24% year over year to $16.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $17.24 billion, indicating 19.3% year-over-year growth.

Increasing monthly active users with strong contributions from domestic and international markets is expected to have aided top-line growth.

DoorDash has expanded its partner network with the addition of Eataly, El Super and Fiesta Mart, broadening the reach of on-demand grocery delivery across multiple regions. This is expected to have benefited total orders.

In the third quarter of 2023, total orders increased 24% year over year to $543 million. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter total orders stands at $562 million, suggesting 20.3% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Inseego (INSG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Inseego shares have gained 18.7% year to date. INSG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.

Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Bruker shares have declined 4.1% year to date. BRKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Akamai shares have gained 8.4% year to date. AKAM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) - free report >>

Inseego (INSG) - free report >>

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) - free report >>

Published in

tech-stocks