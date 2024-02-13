We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TJX (TJX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $98.08, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 3.91% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.11, signifying a 24.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.19 billion, indicating a 11.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, TJX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.95.
We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.