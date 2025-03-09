See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $146.9 million, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +3.60%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bank of NT Butterfield & Son performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Core Efficiency Ratio: 60.5% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
- Net Charge-Off Ratio: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
- Average balance - Interest earning assets: $12.63 billion compared to the $12.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $86.90 million compared to the $86.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Non-interest Income: $60 million versus $55.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.