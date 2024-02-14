We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Arch Resources’ shipments from Powder River Basin operations are expected to have remained strong during the quarter and benefited the overall performance.
However, ARCH’s coking coal sales volumes are expected to have declined due to ongoing mining challenges in the first longwall district at its Leer South mine. This might have adversely impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.90 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 70.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $654 million, indicating a deterioration of 23.9% year over year.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.