Globe Life Inc. (GL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Globe Life (GL). Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $127.36 in the previous session. Globe Life has gained 3.8% since the start of the year compared to the 1.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 3.2% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 7, 2024, Globe Life reported EPS of $2.8 versus consensus estimate of $2.74 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.21%.
For the current fiscal year, Globe Life is expected to post earnings of $11.54 per share on $5.8 billion in revenues. This represents an 8.36% change in EPS on a 5.22% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.47 per share on $6.06 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.04% and 4.52%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Globe Life may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Globe Life has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.6X versus its peer group's average of 7.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Globe Life currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Globe Life meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Globe Life shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does GL Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of GL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Synchrony Financial (SYF). SYF has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Synchrony Financial beat our consensus estimate by 7.29%, and for the current fiscal year, SYF is expected to post earnings of $5.83 per share on revenue of $18.19 billion.
Shares of Synchrony Financial have gained 7.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.78X and a P/CF of 6.07X.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry may rank in the bottom 62% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for GL and SYF, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
