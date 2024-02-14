We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $340.45 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Healthcare Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental income' reaching $332.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other operating' will reach $4.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $180.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $185.28 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Healthcare Realty Trust here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned -10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, HR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>