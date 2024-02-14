We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) . DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82. Over the past year, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.51 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.16.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 9.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.74. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS's P/CF has been as high as 9.95 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 8.39.
Investors could also keep in mind Itochu (ITOCY - Free Report) , an Retail - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Itochu also has a P/B ratio of 1.65 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 23.51. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.73, as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.49.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in DICK'S Sporting Goods and Itochu strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DKS and ITOCY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.