We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1072 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ACRS has returned about 17.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.3% on average. As we can see, Aclaris Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Akoya Biosciences (AKYA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.1% year-to-date.
For Akoya Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 191 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.6% this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Akoya Biosciences falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 520 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.1%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aclaris Therapeutics and Akoya Biosciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.