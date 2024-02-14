We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Emerson Electric is one of 227 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EMR has gained about 7.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 3.4% on average. This shows that Emerson Electric is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.5%.
The consensus estimate for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Emerson Electric belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.7% this year, meaning that EMR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Emerson Electric and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.