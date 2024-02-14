We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco (IVZ) January AUM Dips on Weak Markets & Outflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for January 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.58 trillion represented a 0.1% dip from the previous month.
Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows of $5.8 billion in the month. On the other hand, money market net outflows were $1.3 billion.
Further, IVZ’s December AUM was adversely impacted by subdued market returns, which decreased the AUM balance by $3 billion. Also, unfavorable foreign exchange lowered the AUM balance by $4.4 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jan 31 was $1.58 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $973 billion.
At the end of January, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $830.8 billion, rising 0.9% from the previous month. However, fixed Income AUM of $324 billion decreased 0.5% from the previous month.
Moreover, Invesco’s Balanced AUM for December was $59.5 billion, down 5.1% from December 2023-end. Alternatives AUM fell 1.2% to $178.4 billion. Also, Money Market AUM declined 0.8% from the prior-month end to $191.2 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.
Over the past year, shares of Invesco have lost 13.8% against the industry’s rally of 18.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $79.3 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.6% from the prior month's level.
The decrease in CNS’ AUM balance was due to a net outflow of $1.5 billion, a market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reports preliminary month-end AUM of $1.60 trillion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 9.6% from the prior month's level.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was driven by the acquisition of Putnam Investments (completed in January), which was partly offset by modest long-term net flows.