HMY vs. FNV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (FNV - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, Harmony Gold has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Franco-Nevada has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HMY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
HMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.57, while FNV has a forward P/E of 34.51. We also note that HMY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FNV currently has a PEG ratio of 5.22.
Another notable valuation metric for HMY is its P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FNV has a P/B of 3.10.
Based on these metrics and many more, HMY holds a Value grade of A, while FNV has a Value grade of F.
HMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FNV, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HMY is the superior option right now.