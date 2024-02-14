We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Frontline (FRO - Free Report) ending at $22.83, denoting a -1.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.8%.
The shipping company's stock has climbed by 4.38% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 4.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.
The upcoming earnings release of Frontline will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 46.39% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.18 million, reflecting a 24% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.45% downward. Currently, Frontline is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Frontline is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.39 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.