SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SS&C Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $266.10 million versus $251.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $266.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $254.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.15 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
Shares of SS&C Technologies have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

