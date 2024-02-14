We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Manchester United (MANU) Moves 8.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Manchester United (MANU - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $21.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.
Manchester United's shares rose as James A. Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, prolonged the deadline for his tender offer to buy up to 13.2 million Class A ordinary shares of the club. Originally scheduled to end on Feb 13, 2024, the offer has now been extended to Feb 16, 2024. Ratcliffe received approval from the Premier League for his purchase of a 25% stake in the club, while awaiting approval from the Football Association. In late December, the club agreed to sell Ratcliffe the stake for $33 per share, concluding lengthy discussions about a potential sale.
This soccer club is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +114.3%. Revenues are expected to be $245.09 million, up 24.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Manchester United, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 675% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MANU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Manchester United is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 4.6% lower at $40.25. TNL has returned 9.2% over the past month.
Travel + Leisure Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.4%. Travel + Leisure Co. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).