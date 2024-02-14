We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Workiva (WK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Workiva (WK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 175%. Revenues are expected to be $164.44 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Workiva metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should come in at $147.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional Services' should arrive at $17.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP)' will reach $4.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.15 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP)' of $121.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.72 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Workiva here>>>
Workiva shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>