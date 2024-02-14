We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 133 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ASR has gained about 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EuroDry (EDRY - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for EuroDry's current year EPS has increased 39.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.1% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
EuroDry, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and EuroDry as they could maintain their solid performance.