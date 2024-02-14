Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Airbnb ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The figure increased 58.4% year over year. Revenues of $2.22 billion increased 17% on a reported basis and 14% on an FX-neutral basis, respectively, year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion. The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Growing gross nights booked, owing to the solid momentum across high-density urban areas, remained a positive. Increasing guest demand, especially among first-time bookers, was a plus. Continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance. These factors aided growth in the company’s Gross Booking Value (GBV) in the fourth quarter. Also, a solid momentum in Airbnb app downloads contributed well. Quarterly Details
Nights and Experiences Booked were 98.8 million, up 12% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
GBV amounted to $15.5 billion, which rose 15% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $156.73, which grew 3% on a year-over-year basis. In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more accounted for 19% of overall gross nights booked. In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas grew 11% year over year and represented 51% of overall gross nights booked. Cross-border nights booked was up 13% year over year and accounted for 44% of total gross nights booked. Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA was $738 million, up 46% from the prior-year quarter.
Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and sales and marketing expenses were $271 million, $432 million and $424 billion, increasing 4.2%, 8.5% and 3.9%, respectively, year over year. General and administrative expenses rose significantly to $1.2 billion from the $256 million reported in the year-ago quarter due to non-recurring tax withholding expenses and lodging tax reserves. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb reported an operating loss of $496 million against the $235 million of operating income reported in the prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounted to $10.1 billion compared with $10.96 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1.991 billion compared with $1.990 billion as of Sep 30, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, significantly down from $1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $46 million in the fourth quarter. Guidance
For first-quarter 2024, the company expects revenues between $2.03 billion and $2.07 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 12-14% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.04 billion.
Airbnb expects revenues to benefit from the timing of Easter. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase year over year. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) , Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) and AMETEK ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) . CrowdStrike currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Badger Meter and AMETEK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CrowdStrike shares have gained 26.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is projected at 36.07% Badger Meter shares have gained 15.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is projected at 12.27%. AMETEK shares have gained 13.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is projected at 9.19%.
