ETFs & Stocks to Gain on Gift Ideas This Valentine's Day

The United States will be showered with love as 53% of its adults are planning to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. About 29% of the population will observe the occasion. Total spending would be a total of $25.8 billion (an average of $185.81 per person), per NRF. Per-person spending is higher by about $8 when compared to the average Valentine’s Day spending over the last five years.

Naturally, the day of love will translate into a great day for business. Exchanging chocolates, greeting cards, flowers, gifting precious metals should remain at the front and in the center.

Let’s dive a little deeper:

Candies, Cards & Flowers Continue to Remain Eternal

About 57% of consumers are planning to buy candies, followed by greeting cards (40%) and flowers (39%). Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Mondelez International (MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to be one of the best bets this year. The company has about 8.64% exposure to First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG - Free Report) and 5% focus on Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ - Free Report) .

Gifting Precious Metals Ageless

Gifting jewelry this Valentine’s Day has become more popular than ever before. Total spending on jewelry could touch a high of $6.4 billion, per NRF. Also, forget gifting precious metal in physical form, gift gold bullion ETF SPDR Gold Shares (GLD - Free Report) . It is up 6.9% in the past one year. Gold is considered to be a safe haven and may gain strength if the stock volatility persists.

Gifting An Experience: A Booming Trend

About 32% of people is planning an evening out and they are likely to spend about $4.9 billion. In this regard, restaurant ETF AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report) and experience ETFs like Defiance Hotel, Airline, and ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF JRNY should benefit. As far as stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #2 hotel Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) and restaurant Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) are good bets.

Shopping Online A Fad Now

Online purchasing would continue to rule as about 40% of consumers are planning to buy their Valentine’s gifts online this year (up from 35% recorded last year). ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN - Free Report) is a beneficiary of the trend. With all the celebration around, who can get forget Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , a hot destination of online shopping?

Buy Your Valentine A Clothing-Heavy ETF

About 21% of consumers find clothing as a good gift this Valentines Day. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT - Free Report) invests 22.34% of its basket in apparel retail. Hence, the fund may gain in the near term.

Dollar Store: A Winner Too?

Visiting department stores (33%) and discount stores (31%) would also remain in trend. Consumers will look for sales and promotions while celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. Several discount retailers like Zacks Rank #2 Costco (COST - Free Report) may win from the trend and make VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH - Free Report) a winner.


