We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Markets Kiss & Make Up for Valentine's Day
Wednesday, February 14th, 2024
As we saw during today’s pre-market activity, investors were in a mood to kiss and make up from their stormy session yesterday — the worst of the year among all major indices. It is Valentine’s Day, after all. The Dow bid up a chunk of the 500+ points it lost yesterday, +150 points or +0.39%, and it was the low performer of the day. The S&P 500 gained +0.96%, while the Nasdaq climbed +203 points, +1.30%. The Russell 2000, again marching to the beat of its own drummer, grew +2.38% today.
Today was not big for economic reports, but tomorrow sure will be. Aside from the normal Weekly Jobless Claims, we’ll see Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing and Homebuilder Confidence surveys for February and Import/Export prices, Retail Sales and Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization for January. In addition, we’ll get Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) , Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) and The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) earnings out tomorrow. Aside from yesterday’s big CPI report, Thursday will be the busiest day of the week.
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) , as per usual, beat earnings estimates in its fiscal Q2 report out after the closing bell today, with its 87 cents per share coming in 3 cents ahead of estimates. Revenues of $12.79 billion also surpassed the $12.72 billion analysts were looking for. However, shares are down -5.5% on the news of disappointing earnings on both top and bottom lines for fiscal Q3. The company also announced it will be cutting 5% of its workforce. Shares had been near-breakeven year to date, prior to this afternoon’s selloff.
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) shares are selling off -7% in the wake of Q4 earnings reported after today’s close. However, the company beat estimates on both top and bottom lines this afternoon — and it still has no earnings misses going back as far as you choose to look. Earnings of 86 cents per share were way beyond the expected 57 cents (and nearly 4x last year’s tally of 22 cents per share). But a downgrade ahead of the earnings announcement from HSBC has helped foster the move lower at this hour.
Lithium producer Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) nearly doubled earnings expectations for Q4 — $1.85 per share versus 99 cents in the Zacks consensus — while also coming in ahead of estimates on the top line: $2.36 billion versus $2.29 billion, though still -9.9% year over year. We know that lithium companies have increased capacity of late, which has led to the big drop year over year, and Albemarle brought a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) into its earnings report, though this is the first positive surprise on its bottom line in the last four quarters. Shares are down -4% in late trading.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>