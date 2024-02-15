We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY - Free Report) reported $322.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -7.41%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily production - Total: 85,414 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 85,073.15 BOE/D.
- Average daily production - Natural Gas: 154,848 Mcf/D compared to the 160,398.7 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average daily production - Natural gas liquids: 24,140 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 23,453.69 BBL/D.
- Average daily production - Oil: 35,466 BBL/D compared to the 34,826.75 BBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas: $1.85 compared to the $2.27 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids: $19.69 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.66.
- Average sales prices - Oil: $77.39 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.26.
- Total Production: 7,858 Mboe versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,820.35 Mboe.
- Revenues- Natural gas: $26.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -55.6%.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquids: $43.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
- Revenues- Oil: $252.53 million compared to the $260.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.