Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Buy American Alloy Steel

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) has signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of American Alloy Steel, Inc.'s outstanding equity interests and related real estate assets.

American Alloy operates five service centers and a plate fabrication business in the United States. It also has a joint venture in Canada. It supplies to customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as certain foreign markets, and serves military, infrastructure, power generating, utility, refining, petrochemical and mining applications.

The addition of American Alloy will broaden Reliance Steel's value-added processing capabilities in areas such as burning, cutting, rolling and bevelling. American Alloy's annual net sales for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2023, were roughly $310 million.

American Alloy expands Reliance Steel's product portfolio with specialty carbon steel plates as well as new production capabilities. The company expects to continue growing the American Alloy business, particularly in value-added processing, as well as leveraging collaboration efforts to broaden the product and service offerings of both American Alloy and the existing Reliance companies.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed within the next 60 days, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The present American Alloy team, including management, is likely to stay in place following the transaction closure. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of Reliance Steel have gained 21.2% over the past year against a 5.6% fall of its industry.

basic-materials