4 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Benefit from Hot Inflation

In January, U.S. inflation topped expectations as persistently high shelter prices weighed heavily on consumers, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose by 0.3% for the month, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
On a year-over-year basis, the increase stood at 3.1%, a slight decrease from December's 3.4%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual gain of 2.9%. However, the actual figures surpassed these expectations,
Barring volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI accelerated by 0.4% in January, reaching a year-over-year increase of 3.9%, unchanged from December's figures. Projections had anticipated a monthly increase of 0.3% and a 3.7% rise on an annual basis.
Against this backdrop, we suggest a few sector ETFs that can be worth investing at the time of higher inflation. Below we highlight those.
Sector ETFs in Focus Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ Quick Quote EATZ - Free Report)
Food-away-from home industry saw 0.5% sequential spike in inflation in January. The index for food-away-from-home increased 5.1% over the last year. The index for limited-service meals rose 5.8% over the last 12 months, and the index for full-service meals rose 4.3% over the same period.
Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)
Carrols Restaurant Group ( TAST Quick Quote TAST - Free Report) is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN Quick Quote XTN - Free Report)
The transportation industry witnessed a 1% sequential rise in inflation in January. The space saw 9.5% rise in year-over-year inflation.
As far as important stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
FedEx ( FDX Quick Quote FDX - Free Report) is the leader in global express delivery services. The company, founded in 1971, provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. Energy – iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ Quick Quote IEZ - Free Report)
The energy sector, which includes oil and gas companies, has historically offered upbeat performance in a rising inflationary environment. Such firms beat inflation 74% of the time and delivered an annual real return of 12.9% per year on average, per a research report of Hartford Funds.
The revenues of energy stocks are tied to energy prices, a key component of inflation indices. This time also, rise in oil prices increased inflation globally. Oil prices rose lately as producers forecast demand growth and U.S. fuel stockpiles to declined.
As far as important stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #2
Murphy USA ( MUSA Quick Quote MUSA - Free Report) is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States Real Estate – Vanguard Real Estate ETF ( VNQ Quick Quote VNQ - Free Report)
Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index rose 0.6% over the month after gaining 0.4% in December. The shelter costs were up 6% year over year.
The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the real estate sector. The fund yields 4.23% annually and charges 12 bps in fees.
The Zacks Rank #2
LTC Properties ( LTC Quick Quote LTC - Free Report) is a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments.
