Seeking Clues to Ziff Davis (ZD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Ziff Davis (ZD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $400.71 million, increasing 1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ziff Davis metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Advertising' will likely reach $242.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $143.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other' of $14.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Ziff Davis shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>