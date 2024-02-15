We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $182.15 million, increasing 30.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Global-e Online Ltd. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' stands at $96.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' at $85.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Value' should come in at 1,150.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 839.46 million.
Global-e Online Ltd. shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GLBE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>