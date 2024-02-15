We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to NiSource (NI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that NiSource (NI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.59 billion, declining 7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NiSource metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Electric operations [$M]' at $496.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Gas distribution operations [$M]' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Electric Operations' reaching $134.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.30 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Gas Distribution' will reach $297.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $291 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for NiSource here>>>
Shares of NiSource have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>