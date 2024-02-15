We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating a decline of 33.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $254.8 million, representing an increase of 26.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 183.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchising and other' of $26.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' stands at $228.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total shop count' should come in at 830. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 671 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of shops - Company-operated' will reach 539. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 396 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of shops - Franchised' should arrive at 290. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 275.
Analysts forecast 'Total net - new shop openings' to reach 28. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>
Over the past month, Dutch Bros shares have recorded returns of -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BROS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>