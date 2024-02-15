We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 412.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $20.18 billion, increasing 233.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nvidia metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Gaming' to come in at $2.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +46.3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' will reach $428.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +89.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should arrive at $276.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- OEM and Other' stands at $76.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Data Center' at $16.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +362.4% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of Nvidia have returned +31.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.