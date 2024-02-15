We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.09 billion, increasing 9.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bausch + Lomb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Vision Care' should arrive at $636.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals' should come in at $262.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product sales' will likely reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Other revenues' to reach $5.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Surgical' reaching $192.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch + Lomb here>>>
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>