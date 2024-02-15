Back to top

Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported $274.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.47 million, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $15.14 million compared to the $12.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income: $45.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.9%.
  • Revenues- Net warehouse interest income: -$2.08 million compared to the -$1.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -218.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $79.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Walker & Dunlop here>>>

Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

