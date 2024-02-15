We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Nintendo (NTDOY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Nintendo Co. is one of 292 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nintendo Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTDOY's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, NTDOY has returned 13.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Nintendo Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.
For OneSpaWorld, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Nintendo Co. belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.6% this year, meaning that NTDOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
OneSpaWorld, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -5.5% so far this year.
Nintendo Co. and OneSpaWorld could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.