We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging CurtissWright (CW) This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
Curtiss-Wright is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 47 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CW has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 2.5% on average. This means that Curtiss-Wright is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.2%.
In Leonardo DRS, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Curtiss-Wright belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that CW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Curtiss-Wright and Leonardo DRS, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.