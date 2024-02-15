We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CI Financial (CIXXF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CI Financial Corp. is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CI Financial Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXXF's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CIXXF has gained about 4.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CI Financial Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CME Group (CME - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, CME Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so CIXXF is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -0.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on CI Financial Corp. and CME Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.