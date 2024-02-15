We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Conn's (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Conn's (CONN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Conn's is one of 218 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Conn's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 43.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CONN has moved about 13.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.3% on average. This means that Conn's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.
In Dick's Sporting Goods' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Conn's is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.8% this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dick's Sporting Goods, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +4.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Conn's and Dick's Sporting Goods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.